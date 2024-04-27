Urologist Nicholas Franco MD Highlights 10 Early Warning Signs Of Prostate Cancer Urging Early Detection And Treatment

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan , US, 27th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Nicholas Franco, a retired prior board-certified urologist, is raising awareness about the early warning signs of prostate cancer, emphasizing the critical importance of early detection and intervention. Dr. Nicholas Franco was both a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Fellow of the Royal college of Surgeons of Canada. With prostate cancer being one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among men, Dr. Franco says, understanding the symptoms and seeking timely medical evaluation can significantly improve outcomes and save lives.

Prostate cancer, Dr. Franco says, often develops without causing noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making regular screenings crucial for early detection. However, he notes, certain signs and symptoms may indicate the presence of prostate cancer and warrant further evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional. In helping men get help early, Dr. Nicholas Franco highlights the following 10 early warning signs of prostate cancer:

In the lead on the signs to look out for is urinary changes. According to Dr. Franco, changes in urinary habits, such as increased frequency of urination, difficulty initiating or maintaining urination, weak urine flow, or the sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder may indicate prostate cancer. These symptoms, he adds, often arise due to the enlargement of the prostate gland or the presence of tumors pressing on the urethra.

Another early symptom that Dr. Franco points out is blood in urine or semen: The presence of blood in the urine or semen, known as hematuria or hematospermia, respectively, Dr. Nicholas Franco says, should prompt immediate medical attention. While these symptoms may stem from various conditions, including infections or trauma, Dr. Franco adds, they can also signify the presence of prostate cancer and should not be ignored.

Dr. Franco also points to Erectile Dysfunction as an early sign of prostate cancer. While erectile dysfunction can arise from numerous factors, including age and underlying health conditions, Dr. Franco says that, it may also serve as an early warning sign of prostate cancer. Tumors affecting the nerves and blood vessels responsible for erectile function, he says, can lead to difficulties achieving or maintaining an erection.

Pain or discomfort is another early warning sign that Dr. Franco points out for prostate cancer. Persistent pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, lower back, hips, or thighs, he says, may indicate the spread of prostate cancer to nearby tissues and bones. These symptoms, he says, often arise in advanced stages of the disease and should prompt immediate medical evaluation.

Dr. Franco also points to difficulty with bowel movements as a reason to seek medical attention. Prostate cancer, he says, can exert pressure on the rectum, leading to changes in bowel habits such as constipation, diarrhea, or difficulty in passing stool. Any unexplained changes in bowel movements, Dr. Franco states, should be promptly discussed with a healthcare provider.

The other key indicator to prostate cancer according to Dr. Franco is unexplained weight loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, he says, may signal the presence of advanced prostate cancer. Cancer-induced weight loss, Dr. Franco says, can result from metabolic changes, decreased appetite, or the body's response to the presence of tumors.

Dr. Franco also points to fatigue and weakness as a reason to do a checkup. Prostate cancer, he says, can cause fatigue and weakness due to the body's immune response to the disease, as well as metabolic changes and anemia associated with cancer progression. Persistent fatigue that interferes with daily activities, he says, warrants medical evaluation.

Swelling in the legs or pelvic area is another early indicator that Dr. Franco says should not be ignored, especially by older men: Advanced prostate cancer, he says, may cause swelling in the legs or pelvic area due to the accumulation of fluid or lymphedema. This swelling, known as edema, Dr. Nicholas Franco adds, may be accompanied by discomfort or a feeling of heaviness in the affected area.

Additionally, Dr. Franco urges men to be on the lookout for bone pain. Prostate cancer that has spread to the bones, a condition known as metastatic prostate cancer, he says, often causes bone pain. This pain may be localized or widespread and can significantly impact mobility and quality of life.

Lastly, Dr. Nicholas Franco urges men to look out for numbness or weakness in the legs: Pressure on the spinal cord or nerves caused by advanced prostate cancer, he says, can lead to symptoms such as numbness, tingling, or weakness in the legs. These neurological symptoms, Dr. Franco adds, require immediate medical attention to prevent further complications.

Dr. Nicholas Franco emphasizes the importance of recognizing these early warning signs and promptly seeking medical evaluation if any symptoms arise.“Early detection is key to successful treatment outcomes in prostate cancer,” Dr. Franco asserts.“By being vigilant about these warning signs and undergoing regular screenings, men can take proactive steps to safeguard their health and well-being.”