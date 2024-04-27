Introducing World’S First ERC404 Indexer On DODAS

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 27th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , DODAS is excited to present the world's first Multichain ERC404 Indexer with API support. Dive into the future of tokenization and explore the possibilities with ERC404!

What is ERC404?

The ERC404 standard merges the best of ERC-20 and ERC-721, creating a hybrid token that enhances liquidity. Designed for various applications, ERC404 opens new frontiers in decentralized finance, gaming, metaverses, and Real World Asset (RWA) investments.

Key Features of Indexer:

1. Unified Platform:

Explore a unified platform at class="af agi" href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener ugc nofollow noreferrer sponsored" doda , indexing all ERC-404 assets in one convenient location.

2. Effortless Asset Addition:

Simplify the process of expanding your ERC404 NFT collection. With just a click, users can seamlessly add new ERC404 NFTs, ensuring a hassle-free and user-friendly experience.

3. API Integration with Postman:

Developers can experience smooth API support with Postman integration, providing a toolkit for extended capabilities of ERC404 for innovative and customized applications.

4. Insightful Information:

Explore detailed and insightful information about ERC404 tokens, along with comprehensive trade analytics, empowering informed decision-making for investors and enthusiasts.

5. Search Functionality:

Effortlessly navigate through the ERC404 ecosystem using the powerful elastic search-powered search functionality. This feature guarantees a quick and efficient exploration of ERC404 assets, making it convenient for users.

How It Works:

Visitors can access a user-friendly interface on the website, where they can effortlessly add and explore ERC404 assets. Developers can integrate seamlessly with Postman, unlocking powerful API capabilities for further innovation.

Why ERC404 Indexer?



Unified Platform: All ERC404 assets in one place.

User-Friendly: Effortlessly add and explore assets.

Developer-Friendly: API integration with Postman for extended functionality.

Insights at Your Fingertips: In-depth information and trade analytics. Efficient Exploration: Quick and powerful search functionality.

Get Started Today:

Check out this demo video to know more -

Visit class="af agi" href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener ugc nofollow noreferrer sponsored" doda and become a part of the revolution!