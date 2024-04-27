Xóchitl Gálvez’S Decisive Moment In Mexico’S Presidential Debate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the presidential debate on April 28 looms, Xóchitl Gálvez, the opposition candidate, prepares to challenge frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum.



Trailing significantly in the polls, Gálvez sees this as a pivotal moment to narrow the gap with the electorate.



Her campaign, although supported by major opposition parties, has struggled with cohesion and strategic missteps.



Gálvez, a vocal critic of President López Obrador, also contends with Sheinbaum's robust presidential support.



Sheinbaum engages business leaders, discussing energy transitions and growth strategies in areas less aligned with the government.







The debate topics focus on economic growth, employment, and inflation, giving Gálvez a platform to present her pro-business policies.



She aims to address the current administration's management of the energy sector and public security.



Moving away from rehearsed statistics, Gálvez plans to connect more genuinely with the audience, aiming to enhance her relatability and appeal.



Her previous approach in the Senate , which involved dramatic demonstrations against the government's policies, received mixed reviews.



Critics questioned whether her tactics were presidentially appropriate.



Meanwhile, Ildefonso Guajardo, a key advisor and former Economy Minister, emphasizes Gálvez's suitability for the presidency.



He highlights her pragmatic solutions to infrastructure challenges, crucial for attracting foreign investment and fostering economic development.



At an event, Guajardo observed that Gálvez's pragmatic, unbiased decision-making marks her as a candidate prioritizing Mexicans' practical benefits.



As the debate approaches, Gálvez faces a pivotal moment, with her performance likely to reshape her political trajectory and impact Mexico's future.



Her success in the debate could galvanize her campaign or confirm the difficulty of overcoming Sheinbaum's substantial lead.

MENAFN27042024007421016031ID1108146102