Paraguay’S Strategic Move In South American Energy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to reshape the energy landscape of South America, Paraguay is pushing forward with an ambitious pipeline project.



This initiative aims to connec Vaca Muerta, a major natural gas site in Argentina, directly to southern Brazil via Paraguayan territory.



Paraguay seeks to position itself as a critical energy conduit in the region by proposing this strategic route.



This diverges from the traditional Gasbol pipelin that carries Bolivian gas to Brazil.



Led by President Santiago Peña, the Paraguayan government champions this project to enhance national infrastructure and attract foreign investment.



The proposed pipeline would run parallel to the Bi-Oceanic Corridor, linking Brazilian ports to those in Chile through Paraguay.







Consequently, it bolsters Paraguay's role as a logistical hub in South America.



The foreign ministers of Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay have concentrated on finalizing the logistics and benefits of the new pipeline.



Mauricio Bejarano, Paraguay's Vice Minister of Mines and Energy, has been key in advocating the economic and strategic advantages of this route.



He emphasizes its efficiency and potential cost-effectiveness over existing alternatives.



Although the project is still in the early stages, it has already attracted significant interest from major construction firms.



Grupo Techint and stakeholders like Rystad Energy are assessing this project's feasibility and strategic impact.



This initiative seeks to boost Paraguay's role in regional energy and compete with Bolivia, Brazil's main gas supplier.



By advancing this project, Paraguay's government is not just building infrastructure.



It's strategically enhancing its geopolitical and economic status in South America, aiming to become a major regional energy hub.

