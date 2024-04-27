Santos Triumphs Over Avaí, Leads Serie B

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos FC maintained their perfect start in Serie B by defeating Avaí 2-0 on Friday, continuing their impressive winning streak.



The win in the second round, highlighted by goals from JP Chermont and Julio Furch, propelled Santos to the top of the standings.



Now tied with Sport and Operário-PR at six points, Santos leads on goal difference while Avaí remains winless, sitting 18th.



Santos will host Guarani on May 6th, while Avaí looks to regroup against Paysandu next Friday.



From the outset, Santos pressed aggressively, even away from home. Guilherme's early corner met Gil's head, forcing Avaí's keeper Igor Bohn into a vital save.







Soon after, Otero tested Bohn again with a sharp corner kick.



Avaí's first major threat came at the 14-minute mark when Willian Pottker's forceful strike called for a remarkable save from Santos' keeper João Paulo.



Newcomer Escobar made an immediate impact for Santos, slicing through the defense and almost scoring, followed by a close attempt from JP Chermont.



Before the half-hour mark, João Schmidt shot over the bar after a clean passing play. Avaí came close from a Pedro Castro corner, which João Paulo narrowly deflected away.



The second half started slower until Chermont broke the deadlock at the 12th minute, his shot deflecting off a defender into the net.



Twenty minutes later, Otero spearheaded a counterattack, setting up Morelos whose distant shot was easily handled by Igor.



As Avaí pushed for an equalizer, Tiago's shot in a crowded area was blocked by Gil. Santos then doubled their lead at the 33rd minute.



Guilherme's precise cross found Furch, who scored with a diving header. Shortly after, a combined effort from Guilherme and Furch saw another save from Igor.



The game then shifted as Santos took control, managing the play to clinch their consecutive victory in Serie B.

Essential Details







Venue: Ressacada, Florianópolis



Date: April 26, 2024



Referee: Lucas Paulo Torezin

Goals: JP Chermont (12' 2nd half), Furch (33' 2nd half)



Both teams, under coaches Eduardo Barroca and Fábio Carille, showed strong tactical setups reflecting their strategic plans.