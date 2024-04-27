São Paulo FC Halves Debt To Daniel Alves In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, São Paulo FC successfully made significant strides in effectively reducing its substantial financial obligations.



The club reduced its debt owed to former player Daniel Alves , who was convicted of rape in Spain, from R$20.41 million ($3.96 million) in 2022.



By the end of the year, the amount owed was R$10.15 million ($1.97 million). Alves, after serving over a year in prison, is now on conditional release.



The financial statement also revealed successful settlements of labor debts with ten other former players, totaling millions in Brazilian reais.



Key settlements included debts to Everton, Junior Tavares, and Juanfran.







However, São Paulo FC still faces unresolved payments to several players and coaches, including Jucilei, Eder, and former coaches Rogério Ceni and Dorival Jr.



Overall, the club's labor debts decreased to R$71.52 million ($13.88 million), down from R$97.77 million ($18.98 million) the previous year.



This reduction is part of a broader effort by the club's management to stabilize finances amidst challenging conditions.



Additionally, São Paulo FC disclosed obligations to several parties, such as traffic engineering firms and legal advisors.



This reveals the club's ongoing financial complexities. These efforts are vital for São Paulo FC as it manages its economic difficulties.



The club is also handling high-profile legal cases and agreements with former players.



The club's proactive financial management aims to ensure stability and sustainability in its operations.

