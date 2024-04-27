Russia’S Expanding Military Footprint In Libya

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic move, Russia has ramped up its military deployments to Tobruk, Libya, signifying a major push into North Africa.



Recent months have seen a steady flow of Russian military hardware arriving at this strategic port.



The operations, orchestrated by Russia's "African Corps," highlight Moscow's intent to fortify its influence in the Sahel and beyond.



The port of Al-Hariga in Tobruk recently welcomed a large Russian warship. It offloaded numerous trucks, weapons, and other military gear.



This marks the fifth major shipment in just over a month, part of a consistent pattern aimed at strengthening Russia's logistical capabilities in the region .







Moscow maintains its stance of non-involvement, yet its substantial support for General Khalifa Haftar speaks volumes.



Russia's aid boosts Haftar's position against Tripoli's recognized government, subtly shifting Libya's power dynamics to better serve its interests.



This tactical expansion into Libya represents just one element of a broader strategy.



As Western powers such as France and the USA dial back their African engagements, Russia perceives an opening .



Consequently, its growing presence not only bolsters local allies but also secures access to vital natural resources.



These moves are crucial as Russia seeks to mitigate the economic impact of ongoing conflicts and Western sanctions.



Russia's strategy in Libya and broader Africa highlights its global ambitions, using military investments to establish influence.



These investments help forge significant economic and political inroads across the continent.

Background

The Wagner Group, a notable Russian paramilitary outfit, has intensified its recruitment for African operations, marking a significant stride in its expansion on the continent.



This development follows a brief operational pause, attributed to resource limitations spurred by the group's activities in the Ukraine conflict, reports the Meduza outlet.



Focusing on Mali, where it has been operational since 2021 following an invitation from the local junta, Wagner aims to enhance its military training and security services.



The group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and often mired in controversy for its global actions, has been a key instrument in Russia's international military engagements.

MENAFN27042024007421016031ID1108146097