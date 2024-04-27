(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the years, Schengen Area visa rejection rates have risen sharply, with African applicants facing notably stricter barriers.



This trend calls for a critical reevaluation of Europe's visa policies to better support intercontinental business and trade with Africa.



In 2022, 30% of visa applications from Africa were rejected-12.5% above the global average and three times more than the highest rates in other regions.



This occurred despite Africans submitting the fewest applications per capita.



Globally, Schengen visa applications dropped from 16.7 million in 2014 to 7.6 million in 2022, a decrease of 54.7%.



Africa's decrease was less pronounced, from 2.22 million to 2.05 million, a 7.7% reduction.



Despite fewer applications, global rejection rates soared from 5% to 17.5% by 2022, and from 18% to 30% in Africa, almost doubling the average.







Seven African nations had the highest rejection rates in 2022, with rates around or above 40% for countries like Algeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.



In stark contrast, only a small fraction of applicants from the US, Canada, or the UK faced rejections.



Countries such as Seychelles and Mauritius, along with 61 others from Latin America and Asia, enjoy exemption from Schengen visa requirements.



South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia also benefit from relatively low rejection rates of under 7%.



The visa application process for work, study, or tourism is lengthy and costly, burdening applicants, particularly from poorer countries.

Visa Challenges for African Nationals

Passport strength and a country's economic status significantly influence visa outcomes.



African nations, generally ranking lower on the Henley Passport Index and having modest national incomes, experience higher rejection rates.



This index links weaker passports from poorer nations to more visa rejections.



Intracontinental visa issues limit African mobility, despite no clear link between high rejections and fewer illegal stays.



Europe's visa bias against Africans affects people and strains Africa-Europe economic and diplomatic ties.







