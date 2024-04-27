(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Chinese automakers XPeng and Geely showcased their latest AI-integrated vehicles.



These innovations mark a shift from basic electric models to advanced, AI-driven designs, epitomizing the "smartphones on wheels" concept.



XPeng's CEO highlighted the next decade as crucial for AI in automotive technology, planning to launch highly customizable vehicles.



XPeng aims to launch cost-effective EVs equipped with AI autonomous technology under its new MONA brand, targeting young, tech-savvy consumers.



Concurrently, Geely launched its Geely Galaxy brand, highlighting its deep investment in AI with a strong team of engineers.



Other participants like BYD and Xiaomi also demonstrated their innovations. BYD launched the Ocean-M, an energy-efficient model targeting younger drivers.







Meanwhile, Xiaomi unveiled the competitively priced SU7 EV, integrating it into its broader ecosystem for enhanced connectivity.



The event also featured cars with swiveling seats and large in-car screens, transforming car interiors into luxurious, mobile living spaces.



ZEEKR's new models exemplify this innovative spirit, aiming to revolutionize the daily commute.



This wave of innovation underscores China's ambition to dominate the global EV market, spurred by governmental green energy incentives.

Smart Wheels: China's Shift to A.I. Cars

Amidst intense local competition, Chinese automakers are expanding internationally, targeting markets like Brazil.



These markets are increasingly receptive to advanced, cost-effective technologies.



This global expansion is shifting market dynamics, pressing automakers worldwide to adapt to the changing automotive landscape.



The shift to AI-enhanced, eco-friendly vehicles promises to set new global automotive standards, heralding a new mobility era.

