Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Murder Of Jordanian In Russia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it is following up on the circumstances of a crime that took place in the Russian city of Volgograd at dawn Saturday in which a Jordanian was murdered.Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the ministry Sufyan Al-Qudah said Russian authorities arrested the culprits, adding that the Jordanian embassy in Moscow is following up with Russian authorities on the course of investigations.Al-Qudah added that the Jordanian mission, in cooperation with the family of the deceased, began with procedures to fly the body back home after the investigations. He expressed his sympathies to the victim's family.