Pangea - The Global Village: Breaking Records Of Collaboration On An Online Space

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Elpro International School , Chinchwad and Hinjewadi in partnership with Skillsphere hosted a two-day virtual conference, Pangea - The Global Village , on April 22nd and 23rd, 2024. Over 195 students from 14 schools across 8 nations participated in activities designed to spark creativity, teamwork, and cultural exchange. Pangea brought together educators and learners from the USA, Brazil, UK, UAE, Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, India, and South Korea, fostering a truly global community.





Some of the participating schools were Wapping High School, Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir and Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir Cambridge, Streatham & Clapham High School-London, IEDA International School-Brazil, SD Muhammadiyah Sapen School-Indonesia, SK SEKSYEN 13-MALAYSIA, GEMS Modern Academy Dubai, Abu Dhabi Indian School, Muroor, Amga secondary school number one named after G.





Engaging Activities Spark Creativity, Teamwork, and Cultural Exchange

The conference featured a variety of engaging activities like El Autor-Collaborative blog writing, Alliance-Case study presentations, Global Jigyasa-The world quiz, Cantare-Collaborative cultural singing, Sankshipt-Just a Minute monologue and Chitrakari-The art and doodle exhibition designed to spark creativity, teamwork, and cultural exchange among students.





A landmark event unfolded as educators from diverse institutions convened for a pioneering panel discussion in Milan. The theme, "Fostering Empathy and Global Awareness Among 21st Century Learners," sparked substantive dialogues among distinguished representatives from various schools.





The summit also featured a dynamic student discussion titled "Aikyam," where students explored strategies for promoting collaborative learning. Additionally, an engaging Q&A session, "AMA," offered attendees insights into educational practices, cultural perspectives, and pedagogical philosophies from a diverse range of educators.





Pangea provided a platform for students to develop essential 21st-century skills such as collaboration, communication, and intercultural understanding. The event was lauded by dignitaries like Alferd Center, Professor of Practice in Chemical Engineering at Cornell University, and Megan Jansen, Peace Pledge Program Director for Kids for Peace.



On the second day, Dr. Amrita Vohra, Director Principal of the Elpro International School addressed the conference and thanked all the extraordinary students from the amazing schools across the world who participated in this global conference. She said,“I am overjoyed to see the amount of rich experience the kids have got in these two days. The conference was a vibrant celebration of diversity where geographical boundaries transcended through exchange of ideas. I am sure the warmth and friendships that we schools have developed will continue to give our students rich experiences through future collaborations.”





Pangea - The Global Village, was a resounding success, fostering global connections and promoting a spirit of collaboration and compassion among students and educators worldwide.