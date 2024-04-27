Exotec Reaches $1 Billion In Systems Sold Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Exotec , a warehouse robotics provider, says it has sold over $1 billion in systems globally, one of the fastest materials handling companies to reach the milestone.

This achievement illustrates the rapid adoption of the Exotec technology since its founding in 2015 as it continually expands its headcount, reinvests into new solutions and reaches new markets across the world.

Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder at Exotec, says:“Reaching the milestone of $1 billion in systems sold globally shows that our approach to warehouse automation is differentiated and strongly resonates with our customers.

“We are reinventing an industry that has historically relied on legacy automation that is static to business fluctuations, hard to maintain and expensive to integrate. Our continued growth is proof that flexibility and reliable performance are paramount for supply chain leaders everywhere.”

Christian Resch, partner in growth equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, says:“Exotec has proven its ability to execute large-scale projects and deliver remarkable value to clients.

