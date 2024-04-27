Pramac Partners With Bluebotics To Launch Line Of ANT Driven Mobile Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Pramac and BlueBotics have agreed a partnership which sees BlueBotics providing ANT navigation technology and fleet management software for Pramac's new line of X-ACT mobile logistics robots.

Sold under Pramac's new business unit, called Lifter Mobile Robotics, three X-ACT mobile robots are available currently, with several more in the pipeline.

Federico Piersimoni, business group director of Pramac's material handling division, says:“When we created Lifter Mobile Robotics, we wanted to build on our expertise in the field of material handling equipment by integrating the best and latest technologies possible, to ensure these products are plug and play ready and reliable.

“When it came to automating and managing our X-ACT solutions, it soon became obvious that BlueBotics was the best-in-class choice.

“Their ANT navigation is accurate, and robust, requiring minimal infrastructure changes when installing the robots on-site, and their ANT server fleet manager is as powerful as it gets, meaning our X-ACT robots can move intelligently and safely in dynamic environments, whatever the payload size or shape, and without deadlocks.”

