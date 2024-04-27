Comau And Intrinsic Explore New Advances In 'Next-Generation Robotics' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The growing importance of software-driven automation combined with the growing impact of artificial intelligence is driving the creation of advanced robotic ecosystems that can meet the vast variety of automation needs in different markets and for different applications.

Yet as more and more industries look to automate intricate and highly variable processes, they are often challenged by the growing shortage of expert workers and a widening automation skills gap.

Furthermore, it is becoming increasingly clear that the next generation of advanced robotic infrastructures need to be able to handle tomorrow's process variability without becoming economically unaffordable.

Addressing these issues at the European Robotics Forum 2024 congress in Rimini (Italy), Comau 's Nicole Clement, chief business unit leader for advanced automation solutions, joined Torsten Kroeger, chief science officer at Intrinsic – a robotics software and AI company at Alphabet, and industry partner of Comau – to explore pioneering innovation in the field of advanced robotics.

The pair took to the ERF main stage with their keynote focused on concrete solutions to complex automation challenges that until now were not possible with traditional robotics.

