Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept 21 Out Of 34 Enemy Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine on the night of April 26-27, with Ukraine's air defense forces intercepting 21 out of 34 targets.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy used 34 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles:



Nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic combers in Russia's Saratov region;

Nine Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles launched from the Belgorod region and the Sea of Azov area;

Two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region;

Two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Crimea;

Four Kh-47M2 Kindzhal ballistic missiles fired from MiG-31Ks in Russia's Ryazan and Tambov regions; Eight Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea area.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's aerial attack," Oleshchuk said.

Ukrainian air defenders shot down 21 targets, including:



Six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

Eight Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles;

An Iskander-K cruise missile; Six Kalibr cruise missiles.

Oleshchuk thanked all the units for repelling the overnight missile attack.