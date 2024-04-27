Over 15 Thousand Participants Join Baku Marathon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Registration for "Baku Marathon 2024", which will be held on May5 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has ended.

More than 15,000 participants have registered for the 7th BakuMarathon.

More than 200 guests of honor and more than 6 thousand studentsare expected to participate in the marathon.

In addition to citizens of Azerbaijan, there are foreignersliving and working in the country, as well as those from othercountries. Thus, the list of those registered includes citizens ofGermany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada,Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine and othercountries.

Marathon route: State Flag Square - SeasideBoulevard - Baku International Sea Station - Neftchilar Avenue -Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Ag ShaherBoulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street -intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets,Crossing the "Javanshir" bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street -Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water SportsPalace) and moving along the Seaside Boulevard (behind the WaterSports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.