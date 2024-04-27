Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Grants Bail To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the case registered on the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and one surety of like amount. ED recently had moved a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.(More details awaited)
MENAFN27042024007365015876ID1108145497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.