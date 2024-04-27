Luxury Hotel ITC Ratnadipa Opens In Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The luxury hotel ITC Ratnadipa was declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Thursday.

The flagship hospitality icon of ITC Hotels was inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunewardena, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, India.

The luxury destination draws inspiration from the national flower of Sri Lanka, the floating water lily, which is a recurrent motif across the hotel. ITC Ratnadipa or“Island of Gems” offers 352 guest rooms, suites and service apartments, each adorned with private balconies with breath taking waterfront views.

This landmark complex situated along the shores of the Indian Ocean on one side and Beira Lake on the other, comprises two stellar towers that stand gracefully together presenting impeccable hospitality at both ITC Ratnadipa Hotel and the luxurious Sapphire Residences. Connecting the two towers at a height of 100 meters, is the first of its kind, state of the art 'Ahasa' sky bridge, an architectural marvel.

Commenting on the launch of ITC Ratnadipa, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Manging Director of ITC Ltd. said,“ITC is one of India's foremost multi-business conglomerates with businesses in Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards & Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology. The Company has over the years, built iconic properties across India that are inspired by the ITC Hotels' philosophy of being rooted to the soil and reflect the unique architecture, vibrant culture and grandeur of the region. These world-class hotels offer globally renowned signature cuisines, best-in-class services and have pioneered an ethos of Responsible Luxury. Today, it gives us immense pride to announce the launch of the magnificent ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo. Embodying the rich architectural and cultural history of Sri Lanka, this flagship hotel will create extraordinary luxury hospitality experiences for discerning business and leisure travellers. The globally acknowledged cuisines of ITC Hotels will also find a pride of place in ITC Ratnadipa through a repertoire of fine dining experiences. ITC Hotels' commitment to promote local cuisine through its initiative –'Local Love' has led its renowned chefs to draw inspiration from Sri Lanka's ancient culinary traditions & indigenous foods. ITC is a global exemplar in sustainability, and it is a matter of immense pride that the first 12 properties in the world to be LEED Zero Carbon and the first 4 to be LEED Zero Water certified are all ITC Hotels. The Company's sustainability credentials are also embodied in this signature project which has been designed to meet US Green Building Council LEED Platinum certification standards, with globally benchmarked environmental practices”.

ITC Ratnadipa is meticulously designed to showcase the beauty and rich culture of Sri Lanka, seamlessly blending contemporary elegance with timeless charm. The sprawling property symbolises the traditions of the island nation through its architectural design, culinary marvels and artistic expression.

Work of Sri Lankan art maestros, including that of Sanjaya Seneviratne, Prasad Hettiarachchi to Laki Senanayake, Dominic Sansoni and more, adorns ITC Ratnadipa's public areas.

Complementing its exquisite accommodations, ITC Ratnadipa shall present 9 signature dining destinations that offer a repertoire of local, national and global cuisine. The globally-acclaimed dining selections feature Peshawri- an award-winning restaurant brand that brings alive the robust flavours of the North-West Frontier. Avartana, counted amongst Asia's best restaurants, offers a sophisticated interpretation of cuisine mosaics.

ITC Ratnadipa will also house the Indian Ocean Pavilion, an enchanting offering with stunning views of the Indian Ocean along with the finest buffet selection. Other cuisine brands include Yi Jing, featuring time-honoured recipes from across the diverse regions of China, the soon to open Islander that would offer the bold flavours celebrating the rich bounty of the sea, Silvertips, that celebrates Sri Lanka's popular high tea culture, as well as Jala Anganaya, a blissful oasis featuring tropical fresh juices and healthy bites. Ahasa, a one of its kind 'sky bridge' bar and lounge, promises to become the city's preferred destination. This engineering masterpiece offers 360-degree panoramic views, making it an ideal spot for sundowners, with breath taking scenery extending far into the horizon.

ITC Hotels' make a special effort to integrate local culinary cuisine & indigenous foods. Accordingly, significant efforts have been made to develop local vendors in Sri Lanka for integral culinary products, contributing to our tenets of Responsible Sourcing and lowering our Carbon Footprint.

Recognising Sri Lanka's immense tourism potential, ITC Ratnadipa aims to be a fulcrum to attract MICE and inbound tourism in Sri Lanka. ITC Rantadipa's extensive modern banqueting facilities spread over 40000 sq ft together with its delectable cuisines will contribute meaningfully to this mission. The state-of-the-art banquets and event spaces are perfect for hosting corporate gatherings, weddings, and social celebrations. The facilities include the stunning Sangam Ballroom, with 15,000 sq. ft. of pillarless banqueting space along with the Panorama Deck – the dazzling outdoor wedding venue.

Besides unparalleled hospitality experiences, the project also offers best-in-class luxury residencies for discerning consumers. Introducing the concept of Sky Mansions to South Asia, the Sapphire Residences, Colombo is an exquisite collection of the most luxurious and spacious apartments and penthouses , in the city's most scenic oceanfront location, adjacent to ITC Ratnadipa. With its uninterrupted 180 degree panoramic views over the Indian Ocean these iconic luxury apartments in Colombo offer a delightful view of the ocean.

The helipad would be another highlight at the complex. Be it for business or leisure, the helipad at ITC Ratnadipa shall provide access to private landing facilities.

Carrying the legacy of ITC Hotels in pioneering Responsible Luxury, ITC Ratnadipa has been designed with globally benchmarked environmental dimensions endorsing a climate smart approach. From the inception of the project through construction and ongoing operations, sustainability is at the core of ITC Ratnadipa. Initiatives include enhanced focus on energy and water efficiency, sustainable site development, the use of eco-friendly materials ensuring indoor environmental quality, among others.

ITC Ratnadipa marks the addition of the 16th Luxury Collection Hotel in ITC Hotels portfolio. The Luxury Collection, one of Marriott International's leading global brands, is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. ITC Ratnadipa also marks the entry of any of Marriott International's luxury brands in Sri Lanka. The Luxury Collection hotels are a part of Marriott Bonvoy, the world's largest hotel loyalty program.