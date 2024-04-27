News Wrap: Lok Sabha Phase 2 Polls Conclude, Swiggy IPO, EVM-VVPAT Case, Q4 Result And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "News Wrap this Week: As we wrap up this week, a look at the top news headlines from April 21 to April 27 100% verification of EVM-VVPATs, says SC: 'Blindly distrusting poll process...'The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their integration with VVPATs, dismissing all petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) through the Verifiable Paper Audit Trials (VVPAT) method. Read moreGoogle parent Alphabet soars past $2 trillion market cap on AI strengthAlphabet Inc. closed decisively above a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time on Friday. The $2 trillion milestone followed the company's results, where revenue beat expectations on the strength of its cloud-computing unit. Read moreSwiggy makes confidential filing for IPOHomegrown food aggregator Swiggy has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) via the confidential filing route. The delivery giant aims to raise about $450 million in fresh capital and another $800 million through an offer-for-sale component, as per the filing. Read moreLok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 votingLok Sabha phase 2 polls voting concluded on April 26. The voting for the second phase took place in 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs). Read moreMaruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Revenue rises 19% led by price hikeMaruti Suzuki India announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 26, reporting a rise of 48 per cent in net profit at ₹3,877.8 crore, compared to ₹2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read more'Arvind Kejriwal is only interested in power,' HC raps Delhi govtThe Delhi High Court on Friday criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for project delays and the lack of supplies to MCD schools, suggesting a prioritisation of power over governance. Read moreWill cease to function if forced to break encryption, WhatsApp tells Delhi HCMessaging giant WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it would cease to function if it was compelled to break the encryption of messages.“As a platform we are saying [that] if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes,\" its counsel told the court. Read moreTesla Q1 net profit drops 55% to $1.13 billion, revenue falls 9% YoYTesla reported a sharp drop in quarterly profits, while its revenue fell for the first time since 2020, but Tesla share price rallied after its CEO Elon Musk pledged to accelerate plans for a more affordable EV. Read moreReliance Q4 results: Net profit declines 1.8% YoY to ₹18,951 croreBillionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw net profit slip nearly 2% in the March quarter on the back of lower margins in petrochemicals business and higher tax outgo, even as its retail and telecom businesses reported steady growth. Read moreGold prices end five-week rally on ease in Iran-Israel conflictOn account of ease in the Iran-Israel war buzz and dent in the US Fed rate cut speculations in the upcoming US Fed meeting, gold prices witnessed strong profit-booking last week. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry ended its five-week rally and finished at ₹71,486 per 10 gm level, ₹2,472 per 10 gm or around 3.35 percent lower from its record high of ₹73,958 per 10 gm mark that it touched on 12th April 2024. Read more

