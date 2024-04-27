WPDRF Honors Dr. Binny Sareen From Brahma Kumaris

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a momentous occasion marked by reverence and appreciation, the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF) bestowed its esteemed honor upon Dr. Binny Sareen from Brahma Kumaris. The ceremony, held at Marwah Studios, commemorated Dr. Sareen's unwavering commitment to spiritual enlightenment and peace advocacy over the years.



Reflecting on nearly two decades of collaboration with Brahma Kumaris, Dr. Sandeep Marwah President at Marwah Studios, reminisced about the pivotal moment in 2007 when the partnership first blossomed. Since then, their joint efforts have continually endeavoured to promote peace through various platforms, including the Global Film Festival dedicated to showcasing films on peace. The enduring partnership has not only enriched the spiritual landscape but has also fostered a deeper understanding of peace and harmony.



"Over the past 15 years, we have had the privilege of broadcasting the profound teachings and wisdom of Brahma Kumaris on Radio Noida, enriching the lives of our students and administrative members alike," expressed Sandeep Marwah.



In recognition of Dr. Binny Sareen's invaluable contributions, WPDRF conferred upon her the prestigious life membership of Marwah Studios, a token of gratitude and respect for her remarkable dedication to promoting peace and spiritual enlightenment.



Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Binny Sareen remarked, "I am deeply honored to receive the membership of World Peace Development and Research Foundation and am humbled to become part of the esteemed family of AAFT and Marwah Studios." She further extended her appreciation while unveiling the poster commemorating the 33 years of Marwah Studios, emphasizing the enduring legacy of peace and creativity cultivated by the institution.



The ceremony underscored the significance of collaboration and mutual respect in fostering a culture of peace and enlightenment, embodying the shared vision of WPDRF, Brahma Kumaris, and Marwah Studios in promoting harmony and understanding in society.



