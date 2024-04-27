Ukraine Received Nearly $12B In Aid From International Partners Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received about $12 billion in external financing to cover the budget deficit.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, Ukraine received EUR 1.5 billion from the EU under a new Ukraine Facility instrument," he said.

The Prime Minister has noted that the Ukrainian state will also receive almost $8 billion in budget support as part of the US aid package.

"In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already received about $12 billion in external financing to cover our budget deficit," the Prime Minister informed.

Shmyhal assured that these funds help Ukraine finance medical services, salaries to healthcare workers and teachers, and social programs.

"We are grateful to our allies and partners for their support," the Shmyhal summarized.

As reported, on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the law on national security supplemental, which includes, among other things, $60 billion in support for Ukraine.