Ukrainian Special Forces Destroy Russian APC, Two Ifvs With Drones In Donetsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk sector, operators of the eighth separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Russian armored personnel carrier and two infantry fighting vehicles during a combat operation using FPV drones.



According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Special Operations Forces said this in a post on Faceboo .

Ukrainian soldiers also killed nine Russian invaders and wounded three more during the operation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russia's BUK air defense system that was preparing to launch missiles in one of the hottest areas.