President Ilham Aliyev And Chancellor Of Germany Olaf Scholz Hold Joint Press Conference

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and OlafScholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, held a jointpress conference.

The Chancellor of Germany made the statement first.

Statement by Chancellor Olaf Scholz

- Dear Mr. President, welcome to Berlin.

I would like to thank and welcome you to the Petersberg ClimateDialogue, which we both just participated in.

You have visited Germany four times in the last 14 months. Thelast time you came to the Munich Security Conference was inFebruary. This shows that we have a lot of topics to discuss, as weare doing today. Of course, we have also talked about the conflictbetween Armenia and Azerbaijan. We both agree that this conflictshould be resolved only by peaceful means. There are opportunitiesto do that. Therefore, it is a very positive factor that you arecurrently in direct contact with Prime Minister Pashinyan. Duringour last meeting in Munich, you both assured me that theoutstanding questions would be resolved only by peaceful means makes me happy.

With your permission, I would like to reiterate that Germany isready to support you in finding a long-term and lasting solution,if you both want it. I would encourage both sides to show thewillingness and courage to make the necessary compromises. I thinkthat 2024 can and should be a year of peace in the region. Itbrings with it ample opportunities and responsibilities.

Let me also mention that we are pleased with the preliminaryagreements regarding demarcation. In other words, we have heardthat you have reached an agreement. Now I urge you to maintain thismomentum and take courageous steps in this direction. I call onboth you and Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is your counterpart.

The next topic of our meeting is Russia's attack on Ukraine andthe impact of this war on Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus. We allknow that Russia has caused hundreds of thousands of people inUkraine to suffer through its violation of international law. Thismerciless carnage must end. Putin must end his war, withdraw hissoldiers, and fully recognize and respect Ukraine's sovereignty andterritorial integrity.

Mr. President, your visit today is primarily focused on climatepolicy, and Azerbaijan has assumed the presidency of COP29, meaningit will be hosting this event. Important decisions were made inDubai during COP28. Therefore, by 2030, renewable energy generationshould triple, energy efficiency should double, and methaneemissions should be reduced. I would also like to note that theplan to increase the share of wind, solar, and hydroelectric powerin Azerbaijan's energy sector by 30 percent by 2030 is veryencouraging news. Germany is aiming for 80 percent.

I believe that there is great potential in the region forcooperation in the fields of green and hydrogen energy, and Germancompanies are interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan, mainly, asI mentioned, in the fields of hydrogen and renewable energy. Ofcourse, there must be appropriate framework conditions forthis.

The World Climate Conference to be held in Baku will usher ampleopportunities for the region. By jointly discussing and reassessingclimate policy questions and decisions made in Dubai, we canformulate new climate goals and targets until 2035 and, of course,at the same time, advance the issue of climate financing.

As you may know, Germany makes a significant contribution tothis cause. In terms of climate finance, we have allocated 6billion euros from our budget and mobilized a total of 10 billioneuros. Germany thus remains a reliable financier and contributesits fair share.

Now, of course, we must bring the issue of investment demandinto the spotlight. We must create opportunities for the privatesector to invest in climate protection. At the same time, theparties that have contributed so far should contribute more. Butbesides this, other countries should also contribute more activelyto the issue of climate finance. I would like to make sure that wewill be able to reach some agreements on this within the frameworkof the COP29 event.

Azerbaijan plays a major role in the energy security of Europeand is an important partner. I would like to thank you for thiscooperation and for your important contribution to the stability ofenergy supply.

We have also discussed civil society and free media. I would saythat an integral part of democracy in a civilized society is thepresence of lively criticism. Freedom of thought and freedom of themedia must exist. Mr. President, I would like to express mygratitude to you for our negotiations in various fields during thischallenging period. We both agree that we will be able to continueand deepen the existing cooperation. Thank you.

Then, the President of Azerbaijan made the statement.

Statement of President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. Chancellor.

Dear ladies and gentlemen.

First of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation. Asyou mentioned, my visits to Germany have become regular of late. Ican say that German-Azerbaijani relations have been going through aperiod of rapid development. I was here in March last year, and twomonths ago Mr. Chancellor and I met in Munich. The bilateral agendais quite broad. The development of German-Azerbaijani relations isof great importance both for our countries and for the developmentand stability of the South Caucasus as a whole.

This morning, while participating in the Petersberg ClimateDialogue forum, we once again expressed our intentions. I want tothank you for your support of Azerbaijan in relation to COP29 of our teams are in close contact with each other. It isboth a great honor and responsibility for us to host COP29. We areready for it, and Azerbaijan's green agenda is already known to theworld.

In my speech this morning, I stated that nine solar and windpower plants would be put into operation by the end of 2027. Theirenergy potential is equal to 2 gigawatts. By 2030, an additional 10wind and solar power plants will be built, the potential of whichis up to a further 5 gigawatts. We are now working hard to exportgreen energy to Europe, and I believe that Azerbaijan, which iscurrently a supplier of natural gas, will also be a supplier ofgreen energy to Europe.

With regard to natural gas, the Energy Commission of theEuropean Union considers Azerbaijan as a pan-European gas supplier gas supply to Europe is carried out on the basis of strategicpartnership. In 2022, the European Union and Azerbaijan adopted acorresponding memorandum. By 2027, we are determined to increasethe volume of gas we will export to Europe to 20 billion cubicmeters. The demand for natural gas – gas from new sources – isgrowing in Europe. Whereas in 2021 we supplied 8 billion cubicmeters of gas to countries of the European Union, this year thefigure has already reached 12 billion. We are making additionalinvestments and allocating more funds to support European countriesin this matter. Thus, Azerbaijan, a country rich in bothconventional and renewable energy, will be an important partner forEurope for many years to come.

In relation to regional security, we are assessing the ongoingpeace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia positively. Mr, at your invitation, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijanand Armenia recently met in Germany. The Minister of ForeignAffairs of Germany, Mrs. Baerbock, also showed her support. Thenext meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, and thus we are takingfurther steps towards the signing of the peace agreement.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated a large part of its sovereignterritory from occupation. We fully restored our sovereignty inSeptember last year. Today, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijanhas been fully restored. Of course, this is a historic achievementand shows that the people and the state of Azerbaijan were nevergoing to come to terms with the occupation of our lands. Based onthe norms and principles of international law, based on Article 51of the UN Charter, we secured our territorial integrity throughmilitary and political means.

Today, as a result of the ongoing process between Azerbaijan andArmenia, the process of border delimitation and even demarcationhas begun. Four Azerbaijani villages that were occupied in 1990 and1992 have been returned to us. I should also inform you that theRussian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center located in Azerbaijanceased to operate this morning. It is no longer needed.

In other words, there are very good opportunities for achievingpeace. We are ready to cooperate with countries that want to assistus in all this work. We hope that positive steps will be taken inthis direction soon. We particularly appreciate Germany's supportin this area and are grateful to you for it.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor Olaf Scholz answeredjournalists' questions.

Question: Mr. President, I would like to know your opinion abouthuman rights and press freedom in Azerbaijan. A journalist namedImran Aliyev, who has a critical approach, has been arrested. ImranAliyev's family says that his rights are allegedly were violatedand he is currently in prison. What can you say about that?

Mr. Chancellor, did you have a detailed talk about human rightswith Mr. President?

President Ilham Aliyev: Media freedom is ensured in Azerbaijan is no censorship in Azerbaijan, there is free internet, andhundreds of media outlets. This is why it would be unfair to accuseAzerbaijan of taking steps allegedly blocking the development ofthe media. If there is free internet, what kind of restriction canwe talk about?

As for individual issues and incidents, of course, lawenforcement agencies investigate all these matters. Some time ago,representatives of certain media organizations illegally financedfrom abroad were detained by investigative agencies. This was donein full accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan. Any countrymust defend its laws.

If a media representative who has received illegal funding fromabroad is investigated, it does not mean that our media is notfree. Simply put, everyone should act within the law. We, like anycountry, must protect our media landscape from outside negativeinfluence and everyone must follow the law. In a nutshell, I wouldlike to note that there is a free society in Azerbaijan, peoplelive, build and create completely freely, including mediarepresentatives.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: I will also answer the question. Ofcourse, we also touched upon this issue in our conversation andtalked about it in detail. As you know, we are a federal republic,we generally contribute to the protection of human rights aroundthe world. Of course, every country should have a free press andhuman rights should not be violated. This is common knowledge. Ofcourse, it is no secret that there is potential for improving thissituation in various countries.

Question: I am Fatima Karimova, co-founder of Microscope Media.I am an Azerbaijani journalist. My colleague has already asked thebigger part of my question, so I will ask you another. Mr, after the war, reconstruction and restoration workstarted in Karabakh and many projects are being implemented. Duringthis period, billions of manats have been invested there. Butdetails related to those projects are not transparent, i.e. boththe public and journalists have insufficient access to thisinformation. Details such as tenders, selection of companiesparticipating in these tenders and so on. I would like to find outthe reason, why some issues are closed and why these details arenot transparent, not open to us. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Your question is actually quitesurprising, because all restoration and reconstruction work inKarabakh and Eastern Zangezur is carried out in the mosttransparent manner. The public, including representatives of themedia, are regularly updated about the funds allocated. This is nota secret. The information disclosed recently shows that the scopeof work is truly extensive. Before the end of this year, a total of12 billion manats, or approximately 7 billion dollars, have beenand will be invested in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur since the endof the war. All the work is visible. Tender procedures are strictlyfollowed. I honestly don't know where you got this informationfrom. You are probably getting it from some unverified sources, butmedia tours to the liberated lands are organized on a regularbasis. Foreign media representatives are also familiar with thesituation. If you had an opportunity, you could have seen howArmenia has devastated our lands and the feelings of joyexperienced by our people who have returned to the liberatedlands.

Only three and a half years have passed since the end of thewar, but 6,000 former IDPs have already returned to their ancestrallands, and this process continues. By the end of this year, 20,000formerly displaced persons will return home, and every personreturns there with a sense of gratitude to the Azerbaijani Army andthe leadership of Azerbaijan and prays for God's mercy on ourfallen martyrs. This is a nationwide issue for us. Just as theliberation of our lands was a nationwide issue, so is therestoration of our lands today. I know that the absolute majorityof the Azerbaijani media likes, supports and praises ouractivities.

Question: Dear Mr. Chancellor, I have a question about climateissues. For the second time, the international Climate Conferenceis to be hosted by a country that produces fossil energy. Why isthis so? What is the reason for this? My second question: you madesome comments about Mr. Macron's speech yesterday. We would like toknow your comments exactly. You made some comments about theEuropean Joint Fund, could you please clarify?

Mr. President, I have a specific question for you. I don't knowif you have talked about the developments in the Middle East – inthe Gaza Strip. There are opinions that there is an arrest warrantagainst the prime minister of Israel. Is there such an idea? Wouldyou support such an idea? Thank you.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Regarding the first part of thequestion, I would like to mention that I see it as an opportunityfor fossil energy producing countries to host the climateconference. Because there are opportunities here, and we shouldalso take into consideration certain financing issues. Germany hasalso made a big financial contribution once. I think it is a greatchance for such countries to join and organize the conference, andshow their support. Why not? In other words, of course, at the sametime, reducing the amount of residual energy, so to speak, is oneof the topics in the context of climate protection. Energy securityissues should also be taken into account, but renewable energy alsoremains in the spotlight. In other words, I think that this is asymbiosis that gives us certain opportunities. In short, it is adifficult path, a rough path, but a smart one. The last COP wasalso very good. Therefore, I think that the upcoming conferencewill be successful. I am also happy for the upcoming event. Thereshould be a broad debate and discussion there.

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Mr. Chancellor and I discussedGerman-Azerbaijani bilateral relations and regional security issuesmore, including preparations for COP29. Other international issueswere not discussed.

As for the situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan's positionhas always been unequivocal. Azerbaijan has always supported thefreedom and independence of the Palestinian people. Azerbaijan hasalways advocated immediate cessation of hostilities and militaryoperations in the Middle East.

As far as the other part of the question is concerned, I wouldlike to note that countries that are rich in oil and gas should notbecome an object of criticism. There should be no discrimination onthis issue in the world. Oil and gas are a great gift from God, andcountries should appreciate this gift accordingly. Azerbaijan isusing its oil and gas revenues correctly. Therefore, the percentageof people living in poverty in Azerbaijan has dropped from 50 to 5percent over the last 20 years. This is why Azerbaijan has beenable to unlock its economic potential. Our direct foreign debtaccounts for only 7.9 percent of our gross domestic product. Ourrevenue from oil and gas is fairly distributed in society andtoday, primarily, they are channeled into the reconstruction ofKarabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Therefore, certain myths should not be created about countriesrich in oil and gas. These countries, including Egypt and theUnited Arab Emirates, countries that hosted COP summits before us,have made great efforts to address climate issues, and the UnitedArab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil – as you may know, naturalresources in Brazil are also quite large – operate in the format ofa Troika. This is our intention. We want to spend the obtainedincome on green energy, we are taking steps in this direction, andCOP29 will not be an arena of confrontation. Azerbaijan will createbridges as the host country. Azerbaijan intends to act as a bridgebetween the West and the Global South, including the transition togreen energy and climate change.

Question: Vugar Seyidov, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).My question is to the Chancellor. Mr. Chancellor, according to thereport of the society of experts on Islamophobia released by theFederal Ministry of the Interior of Germany in June 2023, abouthalf of the participants of the survey held in the countryexpressed Islamophobic views. How can you explain the dangeroustrends of xenophobia and racism in German society, and in general,what measures does your government take in this direction? Thankyou.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: As you may know, the government takesthis issue very seriously. We act within the framework of law andcarry out other political awareness activities. In general, we takethe issue of racism against Muslims very seriously and doeverything we can to prevent it. If you compare globally, you willsee that there is a lot of effort here. Germany is a country wheremembers of many nationalities live in peace with each other andwhere religious affiliation and religious differences do not playany role.