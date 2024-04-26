Social Media Stocks In Play - Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Soars On Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on social media stock, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is a trending stock for investors in today's trading session. The stock is trading at $14.47, rising $3.07 for a 26.95% gain. The stock's day's high is $14.94.

Snap's stock reacted to announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"The value we provide our community and advertising partners has translated into improved financial performance," said Evan Spiegel, CEO. "Our large, growing, and hard-to-reach community, brand-safe environment, and full-funnel advertising solutions have made us an increasingly important partner for businesses of all sizes."

Q1 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue was $1,195 million, compared to $989 million in the prior year, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

Net loss was $305 million, compared to $329 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46 million, compared to $1 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow was $88 million, compared to $151 million in the prior year.

Free Cash Flow was $38 million, compared to $103 million in the prior year.

Q1 2024 Summary & Key Highlights

We grew and deepened our engagement with our community:

DAUs were 422 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 39 million, or 10%, year-over-year.

Total time spent watching Spotlight content increased more than 125% year-over-year.

The growth in the Snap Star program has been an important driver of engagement in North America, with total time spent watching Stories from Snap Stars growing more than 55% year-over-year in North America.

We onboarded over 1,500 Snap Stars in Q1, which has helped generate quarter-over-quarter growth in Story posts, Spotlight posts, and Stories time spent for Snap Stars globally.

We introduced new tools to help our community make more creative Snaps, including new Creative Templates, the ability to post longer videos, and access to AI-powered AR Lens creation.

News:

Research more social media and tech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.