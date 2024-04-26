EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve dividend of €0.71 per share

26.04.2024 / 21:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIPPSTADT (GERMANY) 26 April 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024:

Shareholders approve dividend of €0.71 per share





Continuation of the established dividend policy: total dividend payout is €79

million and thus amounts to around 30

percent of the net result, as before CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold: "We are strategically well positioned. We have the right technologies, and our order intake is strong. As a company of the FORVIA Group, we have even more opportunities for the future." The shareholders of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“FORVIA HELLA”) approved the dividend proposal at today's Annual General Meeting 2024 with a majority of 99.99 percent. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a large majority. As part of the Company's established dividend policy, a dividend of €0.71 per share will therefore be paid out. With a total amount of €79

million, around 30 percent of the net result will be distributed to shareholders as before. In the fiscal year 2023 (1

January to 31

December 2023), FORVIA HELLA generated adjusted sales of €8.1

billion, an operating income margin of 6.1 percent and a net

cash flow in relation to sales of 2.6 percent. The earnings for the period (net result) was €266 million. "We achieved satisfactory results in 2023 in a volatile, challenging market environment and achieved all of our targets for the year," said Bernard Schäferbarthold, CEO of FORVIA

HELLA, in his speech at the Annual General Meeting. "FORVIA HELLA is strategically well positioned for the future. We have the right technologies, we are globally positioned. Our order intake is strong, as a company of the FORVIA Group we have even more opportunities for the future. And we are already setting the course today for our success tomorrow." In his speech, Bernard Schäferbarthold also addressed the significance of the year 2024 for the Company: "FORVIA HELLA will celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. Since the Company was founded on 11 June 1899, we have been shaping mobility with our lighting products and later also with our electronic solutions. The anniversary not only fills us with pride, but is also an obligation and an incentive for the future: not to stand still, but to work every day to maintain and continuously expand our technological leadership and competitive position." As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting 2024 was held in Rheda-Wiedenbrück. It was attended by around 120 shareholders and further guests; 89.99 percent of the share capital was represented at the time of the vote. An overview of the voting results and the speech of the CEO will be published on the Company's homepage (in the Investor Relations section, under Annual General Meeting 2024). Note: You can also find this text and suitable images in our press database at:









26.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Str. 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8 WKN: A13SX2, A3E5DP Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1891101



End of News EQS News Service