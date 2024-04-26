420 With CNW - Maine Sounds Alarm On Illicit Marijuana Linked To Chinese Gangs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Maine is becoming the

new hub for the illegal cannabis trade , with numerous unlicensed cultivation houses scattered across the state, according to a recent investigation conducted by CBS News. This trend mirrors a broader phenomenon unfolding countrywide, with illegal cannabis farms sprouting up in various states, such as Colorado, Oklahoma and California, as highlighted by the DEA's former head of operations, Raymond Donovan.

Donovan attributes Maine's strategic suitability for marijuana cultivation to its discreet geographical location and proximity to prominent distribution hubs such...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN