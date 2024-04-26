Manipur News: Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Kuki Militant Attack

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an attack by Kuki militants starting from midnight till 2:15 am at Naransena area in Manipur on Saturday. The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the stat, Manipur Police said.(More details awaited)

