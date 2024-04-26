Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For Attacks On British Oil Tanker, U.S. Drone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 27 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said early today that, they had launched a missile attack and hit a British oil tanker in the Red Sea, and shot down a U.S. drone in northern Yemen.

“Our naval forces (yesterday) targeted a British oil ship, Andromeda Star, in the Red Sea, with a number of appropriate naval missiles and hit it directly,” Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea read a statement, in the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel.

“On Thursday, our air defence forces succeeded in shooting down an American MQ9 aircraft, in the airspace of Saada Governorate (northern Yemen), while it was carrying out hostile missions, and it was targeted by a suitable missile,” he said.

“We confirm that we will continue to carry out more military operations, in support of the Palestinian people, until the Israeli siege and aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip stop,” the spokesman said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Agency, reported on its website that, a ship was damaged off Yemen, after a missile attack yesterday. It didn't identify the ship nor gave further details.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked ships, or ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea, since Nov last year, in solidarity with Palestinians engaged in conflict with Israel.

A coalition of U.S. and British naval forces in the Red Sea has been launching airstrikes on Houthi military targets since Jan, which were responded to by the Houthis with more intensified attacks that targeted the coalition's warships.– NNN-SABA