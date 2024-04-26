U.S. Will Send Weapons To Ukraine This Week - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has said that U.S. military aid from recently announced packages will be sent to Ukraine this week.

He announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Biden recalled that on April 24 he received the national security package with aid for Ukraine and signed it into law the same day.

"Early Wednesday, the national security package arrived at my desk. Before noon, I had signed it into law. And this week, we're sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian bombardment," the post reads.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the bill on supplemental national security funding, which lays down, among other things, over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On April 25, Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder said that the U.S. Department of Defense had already started the process of delivering to Ukraine the capabilities allocated the day before in the latest security assistance package and expects the first batches, including those of artillery rounds, to arrive in the near future.

Photo: White House