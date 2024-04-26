US Restricts Export Of Firearms To Non-Gov't Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 26 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released on Friday an interim final rule (IFR) amending the Department's licensing policy for exports of firearms, ammunition, and related components under its jurisdiction.

The changes being announced are intended to reduce the risk of legally exported firearms and related items being diverted or misused to fuel regional instability, drug trafficking, human rights violations, political violence, and other activities that undermine US national security and foreign policy interests.

"The Commerce Department is protecting America's national security by making it harder for criminals, terrorists, and cartels to get their hands on US-made firearms," said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"Too often, firearms exports fall into the wrong hands and end up being used in ways that directly undermine US national security and foreign policy interests.

"To combat this, we're taking strategic, targeted actions, including restricting exports to commercial entities in high-risk countries and increasing scrutiny and tracking of all firearms exports," she added.

BIS's IFR institutes more stringent review standards and presumption of denial for commercial transactions in countries the State Department has identified as high-risk, according to a press release from the Dept.

In addition to the new rule, on July 1, 2024, BIS will revoke currently valid licenses that authorize exports of firearms to non-government end users in the destinations identified by the State Department.

This change will align future exports to the new IFR. Those licenses have not been reviewed under the updated policy, but license holders are welcome to reapply so that their applications can be reviewed under BIS's new standard.

The IFR is effective on May 30, 2024, and the Department will accept public comments on the rule until July 1.

On October 27, 2023, the Department paused both the issuance of new export licenses involving certain firearms, ammunition, and related components under its jurisdiction as well as the provision of new export assistance activities for such products to non-governmental end users in certain destinations.

During the pause, the Department assessed firearm license review policies to determine whether any changes were warranted to advance U.S. national security and foreign policy interests as set forth in the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

The IFR reflects a targeted approach to significantly reduce the risk of diversion or misuse of lawfully exported US-origin firearms to foreign criminals, gangs, terrorists, and other malign actors.

These changes will help to enhance US national security and to promote US foreign policy interests, including by advancing human rights and fostering greater regional stability. (end)

