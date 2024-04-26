(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April, inflation in Brazil experienced a significant deceleration, as evidenced by the IPCA-15 index, which rose by just 0.21%.



This rise fell short of the anticipated 0.29% monthly and 3.86% annually.



Compared to March's 0.36%, the annual rate for April stood at 3.77%, down from last year's 4.14%.



These figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate a trend toward moderating prices.



Sector performance varied, with food and beverages recording a 0.61% increase.







Conversely, transportation costs declined, driven by cheaper airfares and vehicle fuels. Such sector-specific trends highlight the complex dynamics within Brazil's economy.



Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank of Brazil, acknowledged the inflation reductio .



However, he expressed concerns about persistent high costs in service sectors linked to the labor market.



Despite these challenges, Campos Neto forecasted a resilient economy, projecting growth of at least 2% in 2024, an update from the earlier 1.7% to 1.9% growth expectation.



Campos Neto also discussed global economic issues, especially the impact of sustained high U.S. interest rates.



These could tighten global liquidity, affecting emerging markets like Brazil. He stressed the need for agile fiscal management in these volatile times.



Brazil's recent fiscal policy adjustments have added complexity, necessitating careful management to maintain economic stability.

Insights into Brazil's April Inflation Slowdown

Campos Neto reassured stakeholders of the Central Bank's commitment to a robust monetary policy.



This strategy aims to anchor inflation expectations, which have recently worsened due to variables like fuel prices and exchange rates.



Brazil stands at a crucial juncture, balancing domestic reforms with global economic uncertainties.



The Central Bank's vigilance and strategic planning are vital as the country navigates towards sustainable growth and controlled inflation.



As Brazil moves forward, these concerted efforts will be crucial in shaping its economic future.

