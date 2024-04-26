Weekend Extravaganza: São Paulo’S Diverse Cultural Festivities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo prepares for a weekend of art and music, readying its streets for a burst of rhythm and color.



A Cor do Som kicks off the weekend on Friday with "Beleza Pura" and "Zanzibar" at a local spot.



Metal fans will converge outdoors for Summer Breeze Open Air Brasil , enjoying global heavy riffs.



Mel Lisboa stars as Rita Lee in "Rita Lee - An Autobiographical Musical."



The show, drawn from Lee's memoirs, explores her and Roberto de Carvalho's lives, offering insights into their creativity.



Vanessa da Mata lights up Saturday's stage with her enchanting "Sweet Come" concert at Tokio Marine Hall.







On Sunday, Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho, and Geraldo Azevedo stir souls with "The Great Encounter," serenading the crowd with folk classics.



The trio's performance captivates the audience with their melodic folk repertoire.



The musical celebrations conclude on Tuesday with Jessie J's powerful vocals echoing through Espaço Unimed.



In the world of rap, Zudizilla blends jazz with Brazilian beats, showcasing his latest works at Sesc Santo André.



Jesse Royal brings a wave of Jamaican reggae to Sesc Belenzinho, while Amaro Freitas delivers a pianistic tribute to the Amazon at Sesc Pompeia.

Weekend Extravaganza: São Paulo's Diverse Cultural Festivities

Cultural enthusiasts have more to explore as Casa Natura Musical hosts Fundo de Quintal's legendary samba rhythms.



Meanwhile, Emerson Nogueira recreates timeless international pop rock hits at Vibra São Paulo.



The drama unfolds with "What We Only Know Together," starring Tony Ramos and Denise Fraga, exploring deep themes of connection and memory.



The play "Elephant" questions societal norms about age and vitality through provocative storytelling.



Film lovers can enjoy the Australian Film Festival at Cinemateca Brasileira, featuring standout Australian films.



Maxwell Alexandre's "New Power: Passability" at Sesc Avenida Paulista examines identity and societal constructs through art.



This weekend, São Paulo offers a diverse mix of events, meeting all artistic tastes in the city center.

