The Messi Experience: A Journey Of Resilience And Glory

This immersive exhibitio traces his journey from Rosario, Argentina, to becoming a 2022 World Cup champion and his recent move to MLS club Inter Miami.



Staged in a hangar in Coconut Grove, the exhibit is set to tour up to 80 cities worldwide, including Buenos Aires.



Created by David Rosenfeld of Primo Entertainment and Studio Moment Factory, the exhibit starts with Messi's childhood aspirations.



Nine thematic installations feature crucial chapters of his career, complete with immersive projections, photographs, and interactive AI elements.



These elements actively portray the football legend in action. The 75-minute experience comprises areas where visitors can test their football skills.







It also allows them to explore Messi's significant achievements with FC Barcelona, including his four European Cups.



Rosenfeld crafted the narrative as a "story of overcoming" to inspire, especially young attendees, with the message that "nothing is easy."



Now 36, Messi has overcome health treatments in Spain and criticism in his homeland before winning the World Cup.



The subtitle "A Dream Come True" highlights the real struggles behind Messi's seemingly cinematic life, emphasizing perseverance and triumph.



This exhibition extends Primo Entertainment's success in immersive showcases, previously featuring artists like Van Gogh and Kahlo.



With Messi's story, the aim is to create an interactive experience that immerses visitors in his journey.



Messi expressed his excitement about participating in a project that showcases his career's pivotal moments and connects deeply with fans.



Messi expressed his aim to inspire globally through his passion for football, reinforcing his global influence.



Rosenfeld calls Messi a living example of transcending obstacles and achieving greatness, making his story universally relatable.

