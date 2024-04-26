UP Students Pass Exam After Writing 'Jai Shri Ram' On Paper, Professors Under Fire After Re-Evaluation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two professors have come under the scanner after 18 students in Uttar Pradesh passed their exams with flying colours. The D Pharma pupils - studying at the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur - had written 'Jai Shri Ram', the names of prominent crickets and other irrelevant details in lieu of answers. A re-evaluation was undertaken following an RTI query filed by two student leaders to an Aaj Tak report, the incident first came to light after two student leaders filed an RTI and sought re-evaluation of exam papers. They alleged that the professors in question had taken bribes from the students in order to pass them. The duo also filed a complaint with the Raj Bhavan. The Governor's office had consequently ordered an investigation into the matter in late December last year.

Reports indicate that a committee formed by the university administration found a stark disparity in marks after the papers were re-evaluated by external professors. Two of the 18 students saw their marks drop from 52 and 34 to zero and four after external evaluators went through the co the same copies deserving of a mereA committee was formed by the university administration to investigate the matter. When the copies were , there was a stark disparity between the marks awarded to the students. In one instance, where the professors had awarded



