Türkiye's Direct Investments In Romania Have Reached $7.5B: Vice President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's direct investments in Romania have reached $7.5billion, the country's vice president said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Our direct investments in Romania have reached a very highlevel of $7.5 billion when the third country investments areincluded,” Cevdet Yilmaz said in the Romanian capitalBucharest.

In terms of direct investments, Romania is among the top 10countries among European Union member states where Turkishcompanies invest, and in the contracting sector, it is a countrythat ranks first in Europe, he added.

“The figures in the first three months of this year indicatethat there will be a very serious increase this year. I hope wewill reach $13 billion, but we aim for a much higher trade volumein the medium and long term,” he said.

Yilmaz said the total trade volume increased to $10.6 billionlast year.

"Romania's geographical proximity to our country, existingtransportation facilities, and the presence of businesspeople andcontractors operating here increase the potential for trade andcooperation between the two countries,” he said.

He added that Romania is one of the countries with which Türkiyehas the highest level of political, economic, military and culturalrelations in Europe and the Balkans.