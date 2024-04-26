Mines Laid By Armenia Endanger Lives Of Armenia's Own Citizens Too, Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The mines laid by Armenia endanger the lives of Armenia's owncitizens too, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizada, on hisofficial "X" account.

He recalled that an Armenian soldier was injured as a result ofa mine explosion on the border with Azerbaijan.

"The number of Azerbaijani victims is 352 since the end of the2020 war," the diplomat noted.