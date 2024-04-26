Enemy Attacks Nikopol District Almost 20 Times, Injuring Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times today. Three people have been injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Nearly 20 attacks on the Nikopol district during the day, using kamikaze drones of various types and artillery. Nikopol, the Marhanets and Myrove communities were affected," the statement said.

In total, three people were injured - a boy, a man and an 18-year-old girl. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. Multi-storey buildings and 12 private houses were damaged.

As reported, on the afternoon of April 26, a 9-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were wounded in Russia's shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to civilian houses and a gas pipeline.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak