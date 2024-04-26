Russia Intensifying Attacks Before U.S. Aid Arrives In Ukraine - Estonian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Col Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, has said that Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine to try and take advantage of the last "window of opportunity" before Western military equipment and ammunition arrives.

That's according to ERR , Ukrinform reports.

According to Kiviselg, Russian forces' activity is still focused on Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut, in the Marinka sector west of Donetsk, and attacking the settlements on the railway connecting Avdiivka and Pokrovsk.

However, Russia's successes are small, and the possibility of the Ukrainian defense lines and the front collapsing is decreasing, he added.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation have continued to carry out terrorist bombardments of the civilian population of Ukraine, both in border areas and by launching deep-strike attacks against major Ukrainian settlements. The aim is to create a so-called 'no-man's land.' However, due to successful anti-aircraft operations, Ukraine has been able to reduce the use of Russian long-range bombers for deep strikes in the last week, as well as reducing the intensity of the bombers," Kiviselg said.

He added that Ukraine has carried out systematic deep strikes, attacking several military facilities in Crimea and facilities connected to the oil industry on Russian territory.