Rallies Countrywide In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- Marches against the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip took place today after Friday prayer in the capital, Amman, and several governorates of the Kingdom.Tens of thousands of people were killed and injured, the majority of them women and children, and thousands more are still missing. Because of the rescue workers were unable to reach them beneath the debris.Demonstrators demanded swift and decisive action from the Arab world and elsewhere to put an end to the atrocities occurring in Gaza.They also criticized the international community for its silence on the crimes committed by the occupation in Gaza and the discriminatory treatment of this war and its aftermath.They recognized the role that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, had played in defending the Palestinian cause, stopping Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, stopping attacks and practices by Israel against the defenseless Palestinian people, and supporting the people in Gaza and the West Bank.They also noted the harmony between the official and popular positions under His Majesty's leadership to support the Palestinian people and encourage their resiliency.