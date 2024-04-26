QC Postpones General Assembly Meeting To May 19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber's General Assembly Meeting (GAM), which was scheduled to be held yesterday has been postponed due to lack of quorum of members who were eligible to attend, Qatar Chamber's Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed

Al Thani (pictured) has announced. The second GAM will be held at 11 am on Sunday May 19 at the Chamber's headquarters regardless of the number of attendees, Sheikh Khalifa added.

The meeting's agenda includes the review of the report of the Board of Directors repost on the Chamber's activities and financial status for the year ending 31 December 2023. It also includes discussing and approving the auditor's report on the Chamber's budget, final accounts, and the statement of revenues and expenses for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023. Also included in the agenda is discharging the members of the Board of Directors and approval of the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, and the appointment of a new auditor and determination of his fees.