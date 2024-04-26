Brazil Expands Student Financial Aid Program To Reach 1.2 Million More

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazil's Pe-de-Meia student financial aid program is undergoing a significant expansion, aiming to attract an additional 1.2 million students.

Previously focused on recipients of the Bolsa Familia social welfare program, Pe-de-Meia will now encompass family members registered in the Single Registry of Social Programmes (CadUnico). This widens the program's reach to a broader segment of low-income families.

The program boasts a proven track record, having already benefited over 2.4 million students. To accommodate the influx of new participants, the government will increase Pe-de-Meia's annual budget by R$3 billion, bringing the total to R$10.1 billion (approximately US$1.98 billion). This is reported by RedeTV, a partner of TV BRICS .

Students enrolled in the program receive an annual incentive payment of R$3,000 (around US$585). This translates to a potential total of R$9,200 (roughly US$1,793) for completing a three-year high school program. The funds are automatically deposited into digital accounts for ease of access.

The expansion is part of the temporary measure that established the Acredita program, signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Pe-de-Meia seeks to address social inequality by providing financial support that encourages students to remain in the education system and complete their high school education.

To qualify for Pe-de-Meia, students must be between 14 and 24 years old, be regularly enrolled in a public high school, and belong to a family registered in CadUnico.