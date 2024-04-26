Cooler Bitcoin

Market Dynamics:

The cryptocurrency market stabilised, losing just 0.1% of capitalisation and dropping to $2.37 trillion over the last 24 hours. After the halving, the bulls intensified their efforts to boost prices, but by the end of the week, the bears took the initiative.



Bitcoin under pressure:

Bitcoin has been losing value (0.7%) since early Friday, reaching $64.2K, despite rising 1.2% the day before. The currency continues to correct, remaining at the bottom of the range set in March. The RSI is signalling a possible further decline in price.



Mining gets harder:

Bitcoin's mining complexity increased by 1.99%, reaching a record of 88.1 T, with an average hashrate of 726.3 EH/s.

