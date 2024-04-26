EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Increases Production Capacity and Reduces Emissions in Florida

26.04.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Linde Increases Production Capacity and Reduces Emissions in Florida Woking, UK, April 26, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has increased the capacity of its production facility in Mims, Florida, in response to growing demand for industrial gases in the region. Linde has expanded production capacity at Mims by 50%, following a similar project in 2020 that doubled output. Linde's latest investment will help meet demand for oxygen, nitrogen and argon from customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment sectors in Florida. The additional capacity will also supply Linde's aerospace customers, including a major space launch company, as previously announced.

In addition to expanding capacity, the Mims facility joined Florida Power & Light's SolarTogether® program in 2023, reducing the facility's Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15%. “We have continued to invest in our regional network density as demand for industrial gases has increased, driven in part by the burgeoning space launch sector and supported by a strong regional economy," said Todd Lawson, Vice President East Region, Linde.“Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers. We are also proud to be able to produce industrial gases with a lower carbon intensity and contribute to our absolute GHG reduction goal.”

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit



