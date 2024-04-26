EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal

MAX Automation SE concludes agreement on sale of MA micro Group

26.04.2024 / 12:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation SE concludes agreement on sale of MA micro Group





Purchase price of approx. EUR 71.5 million to EUR 76.5 million, subject to 2024 performance

Closing of the transaction expected in H2 2024 Proceeds will mainly be used to reduce financial liabilities

Hamburg, 26 April 2024 – MAX Management GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAX

Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588 ), an investment company listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today has concluded an agreement on the sale of the MA micro Group to Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), a global Japanese conglomerate. After the acquisition is completed, MA micro automation will join JR Automation Technologies, LLC, a Hitachi group company and a market leader in providing advanced automation solutions and digital technologies in the robotic systems integration business for North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia as a continued effort to expand the company's global presence. The purchase price for the MA micro Group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC, and Micro Automation LLP, amounts to a range of approximately EUR

71.5

million to EUR 76.5 million, subject to 2024 performance of the MA micro Group. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale primarily to reduce financial liabilities by partially repaying the syndicated loan.



Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE: “MA micro Group is very well positioned both operationally and financially and has become a leading technology provider with its focus on the MedTech market. The MA micro Group is therefore a good example of the implementation of our strategy to enhance the development and potential of our investments. We are very pleased to have found the ideal partner for a broader positioning of the MA micro Group and are convinced that being part of the Hitachi Group will enable the next phase of growth for the MA micro Group.” The transaction, subject to various customary conditions, in particular the granting of merger control approvals, is expected to be closed in the second half year of 2024. Houlihan Lokey Germany is acting as transaction advisor and Hengeler Mueller as legal advisor to MAX Automation.



CONTACT: Marcel Neustock

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75

...





CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES: Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33

...





ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588). -p

26.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: MAX Automation SE Steinhöft 11 20459 Hamburg Germany Phone: +4940808058270 Fax: +4940808058299 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2DA588 WKN: A2DA58 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1890629



End of News EQS News Service