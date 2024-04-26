Google Launches New AI Accelerator Program For Indian Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) `New Delhi, Apr 26 (KNN) Google announced the launch of a new edition of its 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First' program in India on Thursday.

The accelerator aims to provide mentorship and support to entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence (AI)-centered startups.

Selected startups will receive three months of intensive training in design, marketing, and leadership from Google experts.

Participants will also gain access to Google's advanced AI and machine learning tools, as well as opportunities to meet with domain experts to refine their products.

Notably, Google is offering equity-free support to startups developing AI solutions with the potential to solve real-world problems in critical sectors such as agriculture, science, and health.

This means that startups accepted into the program will receive financial aid without having to give up equity or ownership in their companies.

The previous editions of Google's accelerator programs have produced notable success stories, such as immunitoAI, a biotech startup leveraging AI to discover antibodies and expedite patient treatment.

Another alumnus, SpoofSense, helps customers combat identity fraud through AI-powered solutions.

To be eligible for the new AI accelerator, startups must be based in India and have AI as a core component of their solution or product, including generative AI capabilities. The program is open to seed or Series A stage companies.

Interested startups can apply for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program through the designated website.

The program promises to provide valuable guidance, resources, and opportunities for Indian AI entrepreneurs to grow and scale their innovative ventures.

(KNN Bureau)