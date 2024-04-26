From Oakridge To Global Journeys: 100+ Students Triumph In Global University Placements

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Oakridge International School Gachibowli proudly announces a significant milestone in its academic achievement with over 100 placements in prestigious universities globally. This remarkable feat is a testament to the unwavering dedication of students and teachers, whose relentless pursuit of excellence has propelled them to success in their academic endeavours and beyond.



Graduation ceremony at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli



Noteworthy institutions in the list where Oakridgers are moving to include Cambridge University, Yale University, Purdue University, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), King's College London, Imperial College London, University of Westminster in London, Nottingham Trent University, Manchester Metropolitan University, New York University, University of Warwick, and University of California, Irvine. Each acceptance is a testimony to the trust and collaboration between students, staff, and teachers, resulting in a defining characterisation of Oakridge.



These placements underscore Oakridge's commitment to nurturing and empowering its students to reach their full academic and personal potential. By providing a safe and nurturing space that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and resilience, Oakridge prepares its students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.



"We are overjoyed to witness our students' exceptional achievements in securing admissions to these prestigious universities worldwide," shared Ms Dipika Rao, Principal at Oakridge International School Gachibowli . "Their success is a testament to the culture at Oakridge, where students are educated and inspired to discover their life purpose, explore their capabilities, and create a future that aligns with their aspirations."



As Oakridge International School Gachibowli continues its journey, it remains resolute in its commitment to providing a transformative educational experience. This experience equips students with a future roadmap, instils resilience and flexibility, and prepares them to adapt and thrive in any environment they choose to explore.



About Oakridge International School, Gachibowli

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, is part of a global network comprising 85 schools across 33 countries. This affiliation provides Oakridge students with access to extensive resources and unparalleled global opportunities, enriching their learning experience. Recognized for excellence, Oakridge Gachibowli ranks as the Best International School in Hyderabad and holds the No. 1 position in the Northwest region according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. Additionally, it is among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana according to Education World India School Rankings 21-22.