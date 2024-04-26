Finance Major Student Groups Allotted Rs. 1 Lakh Each For Real-World Investment Scenarios In Great Lakes, Chennai As Part Of New Elective Program

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, introduces the Real-life Investment Decision Experience (RIDE) elective, an experiential program designed specifically for finance majors enrolled in the PGDM program. Spearheaded by Professor Vishwanathan Iyer, Senior Associate Professor, Finance & Accounting, and Director of Accreditation, this unique program aims to provide firsthand experience in equity research and portfolio management to future managers.





Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai Campus





Hands-on Learning for Future Managers

Announcing the program, Professor Vishwanathan Iyer, said,“While traditional investment management courses focus on theoretical knowledge, RIDE offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to manage a real investment fund with real money, with each team of five students handling a corpus of Rupees One Lakh for approximately eight to nine months. The program allocates a total corpus of Ten Lakhs, enabling students to apply academic insights to real-world investment scenarios.”





He added,“RIDE aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Students learn to manage an actual investment fund professionally, applying financial market principles and procedures. RIDE distinguishes itself from trading-focused electives by fostering a long-term investment mindset. Unlike day-trading courses, RIDE encourages students to think like fund managers, with a horizon of nine months. While technical analysis remains integral, the emphasis is on strategic investment rather than short-term trading.”





Empowering Students for Market Realities

RIDE participants undergo rigorous preparation during their summer term, culminating in the submission of an investment proposal outlining their philosophy, stock selection, and risk management strategy. Teams manage their portfolios throughout the academic year, presenting their strategies to a panel of fund managers at the course's conclusion. Structured as a 3-credit elective, RIDE evaluates students based on research reports, presentations, participation in practitioner sessions, investment diaries, and portfolio performance. The evaluation components ensure comprehensive learning and practical application of financial concepts.





Overall, the Real-life Investment Decision Experience (RIDE) elective at the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, represents a transformative leap in finance education. This pioneering program equips finance majors with practical skills and strategic insights essential for navigating the complexities of real-world investment management. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, RIDE empowers future managers to make informed decisions, manage risks effectively, and achieve long-term investment success. With its rigorous curriculum, firsthand approach, and focus on market realities, RIDE sets a new standard for experiential learning in finance education, ensuring that students emerge as proficient and confident investment professionals.