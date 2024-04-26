Winner Of Hong Kong's Flagship Global Elevator Pitch Competition Crowned



tozero GmbH crowned as EPiC 2024 champion claiming the top cash prize of US$90,000, 1,100,000 Asia Miles, as well as invaluable investor exposure and partnership opportunities

The EPiC 2024 competition breaks new ground as the Grand Finale caps off the first-ever four-city semi-final series across the U.S., Europe and Asia EPiC 2024 attracted a total of 603 contestants from 47 economies solidifying Hong Kong's unique position as a leading global innovation hub and ideal launchpad for startups on a mission to grow in Asia and go global

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR (9th from right), Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman at HKSTP (8th from left), the top 12 finalists together with the competition's panel of judges and distinguished guests.

Ms. Sarah Fleischer from tozero GmbH, overall champion and MobilityTech winner at EPiC 2024.

This year's EPiC featured over 70 companies, representing 16 economies at the Grand Finale, making this contest the most international iteration of the global pitching event to date.