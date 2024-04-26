Clean-Energy Jobs To Abound For Gen Z

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) While some have claimed that the green-energy transition could have a negative impact on American employment, the nascent renewable energy sector actually has the potential to provide plenty of

employment opportunities for Gen Z . A recently launched initiative called the American Climate Corps is already providing young Americans with hundreds of employment opportunities in the emerging green sector.

Inaugurated by the Biden administration in September 2023, the program will pay hundreds of Gen Z'ers in the country to help develop climate solutions across the country. The program will eventually facilitate the installation of more than 20,000 people in internships, fellowships and jobs that will put them on the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN