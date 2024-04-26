Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Spotlighted In Upcoming 'New To The Street' Episode

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is featured in FMW Media's New to the Street business show, episode 570. The episode is set to air on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The episode features five corporate interviews, including the“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert. During the segment, Ghiai talks to host Ana Berry about telecommunication provider AT&T and its 73 million current and former customers' data stolen by a hacker. Ghiai notes that AT&T is still looking into how the hack occurred, particularly whether it was an internal cyber-security breach or was orchestrated through a third-party provider technology platform. Alain observes that customers are finding their information on the“Dark Web attack,” further noting that given the value ascribed to data, providers sell customers' data for millions of dollars while hackers similarly sell stolen info. The internet privacy expert explains that for those seeking a secure and private solution, Sekur offers several communication services with encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts. According to Ghiai, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN are affordable solutions that can protect end-users from a possible cybersecurity breach.

To view the full press release, visit





About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

